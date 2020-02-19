App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance Industries, a buyer of Venezuelan oil, gauging impact of US sanctions on Rosneft unit

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the trading arm of Russian oil major Rosneft, which has been the largest intermediary of Venezuelan oil, as Washington targeted Moscow over its backing of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries Ltd, a key buyer of Venezuelan oil, said it was assessing the impact of the latest US sanctions on Rosneft Trading SA (RTSA), the Geneva-based trading unit of Rosneft that supplies oil to the private refiner.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the trading arm of Russian oil major Rosneft, which has been the largest intermediary of Venezuelan oil, as Washington targeted Moscow over its backing of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"Reliance will continue its direct communications with the US Government to ensure that Reliance's purchases of Venezuelan oil after the RTSA sanctions are both compliant with US sanctions and consistent with US policies regarding Venezuelan oil sector," the Indian refiner said in a statement.

Close

Apart from Reliance, India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Rosneft, also imports Venezuelan oil.

related news

Rosneft accepts oil from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA as payment for billions of dollars in loans extended to Venezuela over the past decade and then ships the barrels onto refineries that used to buy directly from Venezuela, including Nayara's facilities.

"In its dealings with Rosneft and otherwise, Reliance will continue to act in compliance with US sanctions and policy guidelines," the company said.

Reliance, the operator of the world's biggest refining complex, said its purchases of Venezuela crude oil are reported to and permitted by the US government.

"We have been in continuous communications with the US Department of State and the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the US Department of Treasury," Reliance said.

Both Nayara and Reliance are long-time customers of PDVSA as the two refiners are capable of processing the type of heavy sour crude that the OPEC member sells.

In 2019 Reliance's import of Venezuelan oil fell 15% to about 230,000 barrels per day (bpd), while that of Nayara Energy rose 55% to about 107,500 bpd, according to tanker arrival data obtained by Reuters.

Nayara Energy said in a statement it complies with all relevant and applicable US sanctions and "we reaffirm our commitment to this position following the recent announcements."

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Industries

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.