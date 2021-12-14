Venugopal Dhoot’s daughter-in-law buys duplex in Mumbai for Rs 52 crore from JSW Steel unit

Representative image

Pooja Anirudh Dhoot, the daughter-in-law of industrialist Venugopal Dhoot, has bought a luxury duplex apartment worth Rs 52 crore in Mumbai, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

A stamp duty of Rs 2.08 crore was paid by the buyer, the documents showed. Pooja Dhoot is a director in a company called Clothing Culture.

Pooja Dhoot did not comment for this article.

The apartment is located on the 11 and 12th floors of a project named 33 South, Peddar Road in South Mumbai. It is spread across an area of 3400 sq ft and comes with seven-car parking, the documents showed.

The deed of the apartment was registered on December 8, 2021. The seller is Peddar Realty, JSW Steel.

The project is a joint development between JSW and real estate developer Sameer Bhojwani. It is built on the land parcel that was under the JSW Group’s ownership after its acquisition of Ispat Industries.

33 South is a marquee property housing super-luxury homes with duplex apartments and is located in what is considered to be one of the most upmarket areas of Mumbai. The per sq ft price works out to around Rs 1.3 lakh per sq ft in this project, local brokers told Moneycontrol. The project 33 South has witnessed several transactions in the last few months.

On December 1, Prashant Jain, joint managing director, and CEO and JSW Energy, had bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45 crore.

In December 2020, the Motilal Oswal family trust had bought two duplex apartments together spread over 6,800 sq ft on the 13th and 17th floors of the same high-rise building for Rs 101 crore.

In September, Alka Dujodwala, wife of Mangalam Organics chairman Kamalkumar Dujodwala, bought a duplex apartment in the same complex located on Mumbai’s Peddar Road for Rs 53 crore. She had bought the 13th and 14th floors in the project.

In March, Enam Asset Management Company’s co-founder, Jiten Doshi, bought two luxury duplex apartments in this project for Rs 61 crore. These transactions had attracted a stamp duty of Rs 1.83 crore as they were registered during the period when the Maharashtra government had offered a cut in stamp duty.