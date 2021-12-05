Prashant Jain buys duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45 crore

Several transactions worth Rs 25 crore to Rs 100 crore were registered in the Mumbai market this year.

Prashant Jain, joint managing director and CEO and JSW Energy, has bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The deal was registered on December 1, 2021, the documents showed.

The 3400 sq ft property located in a posh Mumbai project called 33 South has been sold by Peddar Realty Private Limited.

The apartment is located on the 19th and the 20th floors, the documents showed.

There was no response from Jain.

33 South is a marquee property housing super-luxury homes with duplex apartments and is located in what is considered to be one of the most upmarket areas of Mumbai. The per sq ft price works out to around Rs 1.3 lakh per sq ft in this project, local brokers told Moneycontrol

They told Moneycontrol that luxury deals, especially in the ready-to-move-in segment, continue to take place in Mumbai and buyers range from corporates, industrialists and even stock brokers.

In September, Alka Dujodwala, wife of Mangalam Organics chairman Kamalkumar Dujodwala, recently bought a duplex apartment in the same complex located on Mumbai’s Peddar Road for Rs 53 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The property is spread across a built-up area of 3,400 sq ft and is located in the project called 33 South. Dujodwala has bought the 13th and 14th floors in the project.

Another luxury project, Lodha Altamount, which is located in the vicinity, commands prices starting at Rs 58 crore, brokers said.

In March this year, Enam Asset Management Company co-founder Jiten Doshi had bought two luxury duplex apartments in the 33 South complex for Rs 61 crore. The apartments have a combined area of 3,657 sq ft.

In December 2020, the Motilal Oswal family trust had bought two duplex apartments together spread over 6,800 sq ft on the 13th and 17th floors of the same high-rise building for Rs 101 crore, valuing the deals at Rs 1.48 lakh per sq ft.