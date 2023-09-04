Venture capitalist Rajat Khare acquires property in Delhi for Rs 76 cr

File Image

Entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and founder of Luxembourg-based Boundary Holding, Rajat Khare, has purchased a property in Delhi's Anand Niketan area for Rs 76 crore, according to documents accessed by CREMatrix.

The size of the plot is 948 sq yards, and the property has been bought in the names of Rajat Khare and Shweta Khare. The sale deed also shows that a stamp duty of Rs 3.8 crore has been paid on the deal. An email has been sent to Vijay Khare, whose coordinates are mentioned in the sale deed.

The ground-plus-two property was registered on July 3, 2023.

In another recent transaction, the director of a company that manufactures interdental brushes purchased a bungalow in Delhi's posh Nizamuddin area for Rs 61.70 crore, as indicated by sale deed documents.

The area of the plot is 873 sq yards, and the documents show that a stamp duty of around Rs 3 crore was paid by the buyer, Renu Khuller, who is a director at GlobalDent Aids. The sellers of the bungalow are Bharat and Janak Garg.

Back in March of this year, Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, acquired a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 160 crore.

In 2021, Anil Gupta, the promoter of KEI Industries Ltd, a housing wire and cable maker, purchased a property spread across 2,000 sq yards in Delhi's posh Shanti Niketan area for Rs 140 crore.