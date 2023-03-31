UPREAT’s ‘Online Justice Delivery System’ wins e-Governance Initiatives award

For representational purpose

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Appellate Tribunal’s (UPREAT) ‘Online Justice Delivery System’ software has been awarded the e-Governance Initiatives-2022 award by the Computer Society of India for using innovative technology for smart governance.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Delhi developed the ‘Online Justice Delivery System’. The development and implementation team was guided by UPREAT Chairman Justice, Dr DK Arora, and was headed by Member Technical Kamal Kant Jain.

“This digital initiative has facilitated various round-the-clock e-services and integration with the lower court, through which information and documents related to appellants are being directly fetched from the lower court. Also, case documents are accessible to all stakeholders throughout the case life cycle thus reducing the time of serving notice and exchange of pleadings,” a statement released by the tribunal on March 31 said.

Notably, UPREAT is planning to integrate the award-winning software with high courts, tribunals, and government departments. This will help with the validation of litigants' information and other relevant information relating to the case.

As per the statement issued by UPREAT, the main challenge of the traditional judicial system is how time taking the processes are, especially with respect to service of notices, manual submission, and exchange of pleadings, among others.

However, the ‘Online Justice Delivery System’ software helps fix several of these with facilities such as online registration, e-filing, digital payments, UPRERA integration, case documents accessibility and case progress tracker, digitalisation of legacy records, case registration and auto allocation, etc.