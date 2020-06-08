Unlock 1.0 |COVID marshals, masks, temperature checks as malls open doors in Delhi, Noida

Malls across Delhi and neighbouring Noida reopened on June 8 after more than two months as India began lifting the lockdown in a staggered manner though coronavirus cases continue to touch a new high.

The rising pace of infections is likely to have a bearing on the business, with mall owners saying they are expecting low footfalls and a largely subdued opening.

Malls will not open in containment zones or areas with a high count of viral infections.

"It will be a cautious way up, not a spike but what is important is that we are prepared," Pushpa Bector, Executive Director DLF Shopping Malls, DLF Shopping Malls, told Moneycontrol.

Initially, the number of people coming in would be half of what was before the coronavirus outbreak, mall owners say.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on June 7 that "malls, restaurants and religious places will be opening from tomorrow in Delhi in accordance with Centre's guidelines".

The Centre has issued an elaborate set of guidelines for “Unlock 1.0”, the first of three phases, to be followed as it looks to give the economy, battered by the lockdown and the virus, a start.

The Delhi government would implement instructions like maintaining social distance and wearing masks, Kejriwal said.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaziabad administration has allowed hotels, restaurants and eateries to open their doors from June 10 and malls the next day.

In Haryana, too, religious places, hotels and malls have opened. But in Gurugram and Faridabad districts, which have seen a spurt in cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, there will be no such relaxation. Most of the areas in the two districts fall in red zones.

Here’s what to expect

Customers must wear a mask and download the Arogyasetu App. Customers may have to pre-book visits through mall apps.

To ensure social-distancing norms, mall owners say they will allow only one person for every 75 sq ft.

They will also have a live feed of the people inside the mall to ensure there is no crowding. Food courts and parking capacity, too, have been cut by half.

DLF, India's largest realty firm, would open its five malls in Delhi and Noida later this week and was taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of visitors, Bector said.

“We will be looking at re-opening our malls between 11am–8pm in the coming week as per curfew hours set by the government so that consumers feel safe to come in during that time,” she said.

Temperature checks and Aarogya Setu App would be mandatory to enter the malls, Bector said.

“We are also embracing technology for providing real-time foot traffic, real-time notifications on safety and cleanliness, booking of time slots, golden hours to visit our malls which our consumers can experience very soon on DLF Malls 'Lukout' App,” she said

Planned shopping would be the name of the game and visitors would have to draw up a list as they did for groceries, she said.

"We are trying to do it at the periphery of the building itself so that customers do not have to go through the embarrassment of getting their temperature checked in front of many people,” Bector said.

Customers found running fever would be politely asked to come back. They would be dropped off in their cars that would be sanitised at the ramp itself, she said.

Pacific Group’s Abhishek Bansal said that they were planning to reopen the Pacific D21 Mall in Dwarka and Pacific Tagore Garden Mall from June 9 and June 13, respectively.

“Apart from various social distancing and hygiene guidelines, we will give educational messages through online and offline platforms on COVID-19 by use of two characters Harry and Jazz –life-size cutouts, social media animations, etc,” he said.

Bansal said they had tied up with a hospital partner for training and support. “We will also introduce Plexiglass screens at the checkout/payment terminals to avoid direct contact between customers and staff,” he said.

Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group, said they would have COVID marshals on every floor, masks would be mandatory and sanitisers would be readily available.

“We have adequate signages at all the places. We will allow only four people to enter the lift at a time and use of the escalators will be encouraged,” said

The SOP

In its guidelines, the Centre has said only asymptomatic staff, guests, customers and devotees should be allowed on the premises.

Crowd management and maintaining effective and frequent sanitation, with focus on lavatories, drinking and handwashing stations/areas are the other norms.

In food courts, adequate crowd and queue management has to be ensured and restaurants can only seat 50 per cent of their capacity at one time.

Parking lots and areas outside the premises should also follow the norms, with preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and supplies.

Thermal screening at entrances and masks or face covers have to be worn at all times inside the premises, the Centre has said.

Door knobs, elevator buttons, handrails, benches and washroom fixtures, which are frequently touched surfaces, have to be regularly disinfected.

The temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity in the range of 40-70 percent and intake of fresh air be allowed as much as possible.

Mall owners told Moneycontrol that SOPs may push up maintenance costs by at least 15 to 20 percent.

"It is important that shoppers should feel safe even if it leads to additional costs, mall owners would have to bear it, for now, to ensure that confidence among customers is restored," said Jayen Naik, Senior Vice President, Operations and Projects, Nexus Malls.