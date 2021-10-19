Tribeca, developer of Trump Towers in India, appoints Harshwardhan Prasad as CEO

Tribeca, the developer of Trump Towers in India has announced the appointment of Harshwardhan Prasad as the new CEO to spearhead the business expansion of the company.

Prasad occupied leadership roles at some of the largest real estate developers before joining Tribeca. He started his real estate career with Godrej Properties where he spent close to ten years in various leadership, business development and P&L roles in Mumbai and Gurgaon.

Subsequently, he joined DLF where he managed DLF’s prestigious Phase V development along the Golf Course Road. Most recently, he served as the COO of SmartWorld.

“I am delighted to have someone as experienced and talented as Harsh join the Tribeca team. He comes with an impressive background in Indian real estate, and more importantly, his leadership and management style is the perfect match for the values and culture of Tribeca. Tribeca is an asset light developer and the only way for us to thrive is to constantly focus on innovation, and Harsh imbibes this ideology,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder, Tribeca Developers.

Prasad is bullish on the real estate market as more liquidity is available with buyers and lenders.