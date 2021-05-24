Transcon Developers eyes Rs 2000 crore revenue from 2nd and 3rd phase of Andheri project

Mumbai-based real estate builder Transcon Developers has launched its second phase and is eyeing a cumulative revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore from the second and the third phases, the company said.

The entire project is expected to have a total development potential of 2.3 million sqft with 1.5 million sqft saleable area and a revenue potential of Rs. 2,850 crore.

The first phase of the project already houses several Bollywood personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Bhawana Somaaya, lyricist Sameer Pandey, singers Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal, singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra and choreographer Bosco Martis from the Bosco-Caeser Jodi, the company said.

Around 35% of the existing homebuyers in the first phase are from Bollywood, the company said in its statement.

Phase 2 of Transcon Triumph strategically located in one of the posh localities of Mumbai, Off Link Road in Andheri West, will feature three towers of 40 storeys each. These would include 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments with state of the art amenities.

It will comprise over 800 apartments with carpet area ranging from 400 sqft to 850 sqft and will be priced at Rs 1.3 crore onwards.

“After the roaring success of Phase I, we have recently launched the Phase II of Transcon Triumph which is getting a similar response,” said Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers.