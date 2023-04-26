Titagarh Wagons, manufacturer of Vande Bharat coaches, seeks 100 acres of land from YEIDA

For representational purpose

Titagarh Wagons, manufacturer of the Vande Bharat train coaches, has approached the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) seeking 100 acres of land along the Expressway to set up a factory, sources privy to the development said.

The sources said that a delegation from the private sector company met with YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh last week and evinced interest in setting up a factory in the YEIDA region for production of coaches. They also sought to understand the modalities of the land procurement.

A source said that Titagarh Wagons is planning to expand and so they are scouting for suitable land parcels in different parts of the country. In this regard they had also approached the YEIDA for land.

“They want 100 acres of land in YEIDA sectors to set up a factory where they can manufacture rail coaches and wheels. Representatives of Titagarh Wagons met with the CEO last week and also visited the proposed land, located in Sector 10. They also enquired about the modalities of land procurement and developments in the region. They were given the necessary information regarding the procedure,” the source told Moneycontrol.

Also Read: BHEL, Titagarh Wagons shares gain 2% each as consortium wins order from Indian Railways

Titagarh Wagons Limited is a West Bengal based company that is engaged in the manufacture of rail coaches and wheels for Indian Railways. It is also one of the makers of the popular Vande Bharat train coaches, YEIDA sources said.

Titagarh Wagons is yet to respond to Moneycontrol’s queries on the development. This article will be updated when we receive a response.

The source said that the development is in the nascent stage and the Authority will wait for a formal proposal for land procurement. They have been advised to also submit an application to the state government for the allotment of the land.

Also Watch: Noida International Airport | When Will Jewar Airport Be Completed? | Closest Metro To Noida Airport

Sources added that oral consent for land allotment has been given but the company needs to submit a formal proposal to take the process forward.

After submission of a formal proposal by the company, it will undergo due consideration and scrutiny and YEIDA will then decide on allotting land to the rail coach and wheels manufacturing firm.

The land designated for the project is situated in Sector 10 of the Yamuna Authority. The sources said Sector 10 is close to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and the Chola railway station.

YIEDA had in 2020 allotted a 25-acre land parcel to a private company to set up a metro coach factory in Sector 32, which is adjacent to Sector 10. It has also planned a Toy City in Sector 33, a Medical Device Park and Furniture Manufacturing Hub in Sector 28, and a Film City in Sector 21.

Earlier this month, YEIDA had allotted 22 industrial plots in its planned Medical Device Park.