business Noida International Airport | When Will Jewar Airport Be Completed? | Closest Metro To Noida Airport The first phase of the Noida international airport will be completed in 2024. Moneycontrol went to ground zero to bring you some exclusive insights into the status of the project. How long will the construction take? Where is it exactly located? What will it take to build Asia’s largest airport? And when can YOU expect to catch a flight from Noida International Airport? Find out in this video!