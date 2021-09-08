MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Teamlease co-founder buys apartment in Bengaluru for Rs 24 crore

The five-BHK apartment, spread over ground and first floors, is in the Regency Margosa apartment building on Kasturba Road, an upmarket commercial and residential area

Vandana Ramnani
Teamlease Services

Teamlease Services

Staffing solutions company Teamlease’s co-founder and managing director Ashok Kumar Nedurumalli and his wife Pooja Reddy have bought a Rs 24-crore apartment in a tony Bengaluru neighbourhood, documents accessed by Zapkey.com show.

The five-BHK house that occupies the ground and the first floors is in the Regency Margosa apartment building on Kasturba Road, a commercial and residential area, and was registered on August 11, 2021.

Confirming the purchase, Nedurumalli told Moneycontrol, “The residential property of 8,700 sq ft built-up plus 3,000 sq ft garden has been primarily purchased by my wife Pooja Reddy from the sale of some assets at her end. This is to enable the consolidation of our family by providing space for our surviving parents to move in to stay together.”

Documents show that stamp duty of Rs 1.34 crore was paid for registering the property, whose one sq ft is priced at around Rs 25,000.

The unit comes with an exclusive garden area spread across 3,000 sq ft and four covered car parking spaces in the basement, the documents show.

Close

Related stories

The property was sold by Dev Roy and Uma Prasad Roy.

Also read: Quess Corp promoter buys bungalow in Bengaluru's billionaire street for Rs 52 crore

Brokers in Bengaluru who did not wish to be named said that the building is a premium boutique property located close to Kingfisher Towers and housing units in UB City and Van Gogh's Garden, which command a price of anything between Rs 35,000 per sq ft to Rs 38,000 per sq ft.

Also Read: Owner of listed cable manufacturer Polycab buys apartment worth Rs 34.5 crore in Mumbai

TeamLease Services Ltd was founded by Nedurumalli Manish Mahendra Sabharwal, and Rituparna Chakraborty on February 2, 2000, and is headquartered in Bengaluru.

It is a Fortune India 500 company listed on the NSE and BSE.

The company in partnership with the government of Gujarat set up TeamLease Skills University, India’s first vocational university, at Vadodara. In FY2015, TeamLease rolled out National Employability through Apprenticeship Program to provide on-the-job training to apprentices.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, father buy serviced apartment in Bengaluru
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #apartment #Bengaluru #Real Estate #Teamlease
first published: Sep 8, 2021 04:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.