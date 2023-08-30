Supertech twin towers: Emerald Court RWA proposes to develop park at demolition site

Vacant land of Twin Towers after demolition

A year after the Supertech twin towers were demolished in Noida following Supreme Court orders, the entire demolition site in sector 93A has now been cleared of the debris. The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the Supertech Emerald Court has proposed that a park should come up on the vacated land parcel. The work on the planning and designing of the park is likely to be taken up in a month’s time, people aware of the matter said.

The RWA has claimed that the land belongs to it, saying that the land was part of the Emerald Project.

Udaybhan Singh Teotia, president of ECO (Emerald Court) Residents Welfare Association, said that the RWA has also conveyed to the Noida Authority that the land belongs to the RWA and has also told them about the plan of building a park and children's play area here.

“We have no plans to construct any buildings or large concrete structures here. We will take permission from the Authority if any construction activity is required in future,” Teotia said.

The developer of the twin towers, Supertech, refused to comment on the matter.

On August 28, 2022, the nearly 100-metre-high structures, which were taller than the Qutub Minar (73 metres), were demolished within seconds using the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique, following the Supreme Court order to raze the illegal construction.

The Apex and Ceyane towers in Emerald Court in Noida’s Sector 93A had become the highest buildings to be demolished in India.

The plan

Teotia said that the debris of the demolished structures has been lifted and now the two-acre site is lying vacant.

“Residents of the society want that a park or a playground for children should be constructed on the land vacated after the demolition. The work on the planning and designing of the park is likely to be taken up in a month’s time. Next month we will engage an architect to design a park and playground here,” Teotia said.

He added that special attention will be given to greenery, beautiful pathways and children's play area in the park.

Teotia said that the residents of the society also commemorated August 28 as Victory Day to mark one year of the demolition of the twin towers. The residents have also unofficially named the site Vijay Path.

“Now since the towers looming over other society buildings are gone, we are able to enjoy sunshine, clear air and a better green view. We are now able to walk in this open area. The area will look even more beautiful once the park is constructed here,” said another resident of Emerald Court.

The demolition

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court had said the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and the builder colluded to build the towers illegally and without the consent of flat owners, as required by the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act. The apex court had ruled in favour of the residents and ordered the demolition of both the towers.

The court had fixed a deadline of three months after the demolition to remove the debris from the site but it took around 8-9 months from August 2022 to completely clear the site of the construction and demolition waste.

A separate probe was also ordered by the UP government to look into the role of Noida Authority officials in the twin towers case, which is still underway.