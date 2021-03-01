Stamp duty cut in Maharashtra drives property registration of over 10,000 housing units worth Rs 11,000 crore

Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Over 10,000 housing units were registered in Mumbai in February this year, almost the same number as January 2021 on the back of the stamp duty cut by the Maharashtra government.

On August 26, the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020 to boost the stagnant real estate market, which had been hit hard by COVID-19. Stamp duty from January 1, 2021 until March 31, 2021 is 3 percent.

In September, as many as 5,597 properties were registered, in October 7,929 properties, November saw 9,301 properties being registered, December 19,584, January 10,412 and February 10,170 properties, government data by IGR Maharashtra show.

Volumes were, however, down by 2 percent month-on-month (MoM) but up 72 percent year-on-year, data shared by Propstack has revealed.

As for stamp duty collection, it was up by 15 percent MoM but down by 19 percent year-on-year (YoY). During the festive season in October, it was Rs 233 crore, in November it was Rs 288 crore, in December it was Rs 681 crore, January it was Rs 305 crore and in February it was Rs 352 crore, data shared by Propstack show.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In February, properties worth Rs 11,745 crore were sold indicating that this value is up 34 percent YoY and 15 percent MoM. The total value of properties in September stood at Rs 9,025 crore, Rs 11,640 crore in October, Rs 14,395 crore in November, Rs 34,025 crore in December, Rs 10,170 crore in January and Rs 11,745 crore in February, it said.

“March 2021 could be a bumper month for Mumbai real estate given that stamp duty would increase from 3 percent to 5 percent after March. We expect registration behavior to be similar to December 2020 where we witnessed 3X growth in registration volumes and value as buyers took advantage of lower stamp duty along with lower home loan rates and discounts,” Sandeep Reddy of Propstack told Moneycontrol.

In December 2020, properties worth Rs 34,000 crore were sold in Mumbai alone, many of them in the luxury segment. Bankers, stock brokers and even industrialists came forward to close big-ticket real estate deals in the city.