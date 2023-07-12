Saya Group to invest Rs 100 Cr in developing Biztop studio apartments

SAYA South X

NCR-based developer Saya Group will invest Rs 100 crore to develop studio apartments at its under-construction high-street commercial project, Saya South X, in Greater Noida West. Titled 'Biztop', the SAYA Group will construct around 336 fully furnished business suites in the form of studio apartments, which are expected to be delivered by 2025, according to the company.

The real estate firm stated that these studio apartments will have an area of 688 square feet and will be built from the 7th floor to the 25th floor at Saya South X. The project is located near the Ek Mutri roundabout in Greater Noida West, as mentioned in the company's statement.

The possession of the retail section of Saya South X will be offered within the next six months. The total cost of both phases of the project, including the South X high street mall and studio apartments, amounts to around Rs 450 crore.

"Biztop - Business Suites at SAYA South X. SAYA South X has a total built-up area of 8.75 lakh square feet spread over three acres. The total saleable area of the project is 6.80 lakh square feet," said Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director of SAYA Group.