Saya Group to develop ‘India’s tallest mall’ Saya Status in Noida’s Sector 129

Saya Status mall elevation

Delhi-NCR-based real estate firm Saya Group will develop “India’s tallest mall”, Saya Status, having a height of 150 feet, in Sector 129 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway with an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore. The total built-up area will be 1.4 million square feet and the leasable space 1.1 million square feet, the company said.

The company added that Saya Status will have nine floors and will offer a range of luxury brands and amenities. The 4.6-acre plot on which the shopping mall is being constructed is fully paid for.

The construction of the project is in full swing and nearly 25 percent work is complete. The mall is set to become functional in 2025. It has been designed by the international architectural firm DP Architects, based in Singapore, the company said.

Vikas Bhasin, Chairman and Managing Director of Saya Group, said, “We are committed to developing Saya Status, India’s tallest mall, into one of the country’s iconic commercial spaces. For this, the company is investing over Rs 2,000 crore in the project. The overall investment cost also includes nearly Rs 1,000 crore in land cost and construction cost of around Rs 500- 600 crore. The funding will be through internal accruals and loans.”

The company said that nearly 55 brands have been finalised out of which around 30 have signed agreements to come on board. He said that the mall will have a total parking capacity of 1,600 cars. Apart from basement parking, this mall will have floor-wise parking from the fourth floor to the ninth.

The lower ground floor will be for a hypermarket, the ground floor will house international fashion brands while the top two floors will be reserved for clubs and bars. The Saya Group also has other projects in the pipeline, which include Saya Piazza in Jaypee Wish Town and Saya South X in Greater Noida West.

