App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Over 51 lakh urban dwelling units sanctioned in 3 years under PMAY

The ministry said that over 28 lakh units are already in various stages of construction

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry today said that over 51 lakh dwelling units have been sanctioned in last 3 years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). In a statement, the ministry said that over 28 lakh units are already in various stages of construction.

"Under PMAY (U) so far, more than 51 Lakhs dwelling units have been sanctioned against the validated demand of 1 crore in last 3 years of implementation.

"This is a huge jump in comparison to the erstwhile housing scheme wherein only 12.4 lakh houses were approved in around 9 years of its implementation," the statement said.

It stated that global housing construction technology has been proposed to be used for large-scale construction under the PMAY-U to attract the best available global technology which could ensure delivery of houses at a minimum cost, in minimum time while ensuring the maximum number of houses in a given area.

"This will help in technology transfer to our country so that ultimately these globally best available construction technologies and designs get adopted in the country benefiting the construction industry at large," it added.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 07:20 pm

tags #Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry #Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana #Real Estate

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.