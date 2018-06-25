App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 3 lakh more affordable homes sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Maharashtra has been sanctioned over 2 lakh units followed by Rajasthan (31,304) and Tamil Nadu (23, 564).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has approved construction of over three lakh more affordable homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs 8,692 crore with central assistance of Rs 3,782 crore across 308 projects in six states and union territories.

With this, the cumulative houses under the scheme - after subsuming projects of RAY scheme - is over 51 lakh units, housing and Urban Affairs Secretary D S Mishra said.

The approval was given in the 35th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee in its meeting held on June 25.

Maharashtra has been sanctioned 2.48 lakh homes with an investment of Rs 5,728 crore and central assistance of Rs 2,723 crore. Out of the total approvals in Maharashtra, about 2 lakh houses are under the in-situ slum redevelopment vertical. Rajasthan has received 31,304 houses with an investment of Rs 1,243 crore and central assistance of Rs 470 crore.

Tamil Nadu has been sanctioned 23,564 affordable homes with investments of Rs 1,115 crore and central assistance of Rs 353 crore. Chhattisgarh has been sanctioned 13,889 houses with an investment of Rs 533 crore and central assistance of Rs 208 crore, the housing and urban affairs ministry said.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 10:03 pm

tags #affordable housing #PMAY #Real Estate

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.