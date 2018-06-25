Over 3 lakh more affordable homes sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The government has approved construction of over three lakh more affordable homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs 8,692 crore with central assistance of Rs 3,782 crore across 308 projects in six states and union territories.

With this, the cumulative houses under the scheme - after subsuming projects of RAY scheme - is over 51 lakh units, housing and Urban Affairs Secretary D S Mishra said.

The approval was given in the 35th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee in its meeting held on June 25.

Maharashtra has been sanctioned 2.48 lakh homes with an investment of Rs 5,728 crore and central assistance of Rs 2,723 crore. Out of the total approvals in Maharashtra, about 2 lakh houses are under the in-situ slum redevelopment vertical. Rajasthan has received 31,304 houses with an investment of Rs 1,243 crore and central assistance of Rs 470 crore.

Tamil Nadu has been sanctioned 23,564 affordable homes with investments of Rs 1,115 crore and central assistance of Rs 353 crore. Chhattisgarh has been sanctioned 13,889 houses with an investment of Rs 533 crore and central assistance of Rs 208 crore, the housing and urban affairs ministry said.