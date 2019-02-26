Over 10,000 housing units up for grabs in DDA's new scheme

Ahead of general elections, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to launch over 10,000 ready-to-move-in housing units in the lower (LIG), middle (MIG) and high income group (HIG) categories.

The date for the 2019 housing lottery is yet to be finalised, but sources said that scheme may be launched in the first week of March before election code of conduct kicks in.

All application processes will be done online.

Up for grabs are 960 flats for the economically weaker section (EWS) at Narela; 8,383 LIG flats at Narela and Vasant Kunj; 579 MIG flats at Vasant Kunj; and 448 HIG flats at Vasant Kunj, the DDA said in a statement.

Officials said the cost of the flats is yet to be finalised but it is likely to be in the range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for MIG and Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore for HIG. MIG units range between 650 sq ft to 750 sq ft and HIG around 970 sq ft in plinth area. Carpet area of units is generally 10-20 percent less than the plinth area.

For first time homebuyers, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) benefit may also be available, officials said.

Flats surrendered by the allottees of the earlier schemes have not been included in the new scheme.

The decision was taken during authority meeting of the DDA, held under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor at Raj Niwas.

As per the new housing scheme, these 10,300 flats are under-construction and only water supply and other works are likely to be completed by July next year.

DDA launched its last scheme almost nine years ago after the Commonwealth Games when 2,300 HIG and MIG houses were up from grabs in Mukherjee Nagar, Dwarka, Rohini, Pitampura and Motia Khan. In 2014, almost 500 MIG flats located in Narela that were offered in the draw were returned by the allottees due to lack of infrastructure facilities.

The DDA's budget for the year 2019-20 was presented on Monday. Expenditure has been set at nearly Rs 6,968 crore, a growth of 23.30 per cent over FY19 revised Budget Estimate at Rs 5,651 crore.

Key activities to be taken under the budget include transforming Delhi into a world-class city and request for proposal (RFP) for developing vacant area available at Dwarka (200 hectares) is being prepared, it said.

Other activities include construction of socio-cultural centres in Rohini, CBD Shahdara and Mayur Vihar; retrofitting of Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Basant Lok Community Centres; promotion of sports; beautification of Delhi and heritage preservation, the statement said.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com