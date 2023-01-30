English
    No place to call home: Tashee Capital Gateway homebuyers stage protest over seven-year delay in apartment delivery

    Tashee Capital Gateway is located at Gurugram's Sector 111. Launched in 2010, it was scheduled to be completed in 2015. Homebuyers claim that Phase-1 of the project is only 60 percent complete and Phase-2 just 40 percent

    Ashish Mishra
    Homebuyers claimed that the project has been stuck because the builder stopped construction in 2016.

    Hundreds of homebuyers in Tashee Capital Gateway, a project coming up near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, staged a protest against the developer, who has failed to hand over their apartments even seven years after the promised possession date.

    The buyers, most of whom are retired and serving defence personnel, demanded immediate possession of their flats. They also want to be compensated for the delay by the builder, KNS Infracon Pvt Ltd, as directed by the Haryana Real Estate Authority (HARERA).

    Tashee Capital Gateway is located at Gurugram Sector 111. Launched in 2010, it was scheduled to be completed in 2015. Homebuyers claim that Phase-1 of the project is only 60 percent complete even  now and Phase-2 is just 40 percent over, seven years after they were due to receive possession.

    VK Singh, president of the Capital Gateway Home Buyers’ Welfare Association (CGHBWA), said the buyers had already made 90-100 percent of the payment.