Music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, family buy an apartment for Rs 19.5 crore in Mumbai

Image: Twitter/@VishalBhardwaj

Filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and family recently purchased an apartment in Mumbai's upmarket Versova neighbourhood for Rs 19.5 crore.

Bhardwaj made the purchase along with his wife, Rekha Bharadwaj, and son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the Economic Times reported.

The apartment is spread over 2,056 square feet on the 21st floor of the Bay View towers. Bhardwajs paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.17 crore.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

The transaction was finalised on October 7 and registered three days later, documents accessed through Idextap.com, which aggregates publicly available registration data, show.

The apartment comes with three car-parking slots. The report said email queries to Bhardwaj’s company Vishal Bhardwaj Films did not elicit a response.