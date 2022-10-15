English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, family buy an apartment for Rs 19.5 crore in Mumbai

    The music composer and filmmaker bought the 21st-floor apartment in Versova with his wife, Rekha, and son, Aasmaan

    Moneycontrol News
    October 15, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    Image: Twitter/@VishalBhardwaj

    Image: Twitter/@VishalBhardwaj

    Filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and family recently purchased an apartment in Mumbai's upmarket Versova neighbourhood for Rs 19.5 crore.

    Bhardwaj made the purchase along with his wife, Rekha Bharadwaj, and son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the Economic Times reported.

    The apartment is spread over 2,056 square feet on the 21st floor of the Bay View towers. Bhardwajs paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.17 crore.

    Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

    The transaction was finalised on October 7 and registered three days later, documents accessed through Idextap.com, which aggregates publicly available registration data, show.

    Close
    The apartment comes with three car-parking slots. The report said email queries to Bhardwaj’s company Vishal Bhardwaj Films did not elicit a response.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #apartment #mumbai #Versova
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 01:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.