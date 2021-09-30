MARKET NEWS

MoEFCC approves Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai and Mumbai Suburbs

Mumbai-based realtors welcome the decision

Vandana Ramnani

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the much-awaited Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs in Maharashtra.

The  plan would dictate the quantum of land parcels that can be opened for real estate and construction activities. Several housing societies and slums in the city will now be eligible for redevelopment based on the plan as these areas will get a Floor Space Index (FSI) or permissible development equal to other parts of the city.

The National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA) in its 43rd meeting  held on August 16 had recommended the CZMPs of Mumbai City and  Mumbai suburban district of Maharashtra for approval as per CRZ Notification 2019.

NCZMA  further decided that the CZMP of Mumbai City and Mumbai suburban districts shall also include the ESZ, if any, and revise the CZMP accordingly, if required. NCZMA also decided that the activities, projects prohibited in the notified ESZ falling within approved CZMP, if any, shall remain prohibited in that area, the CRZ notification said.

Commenting on the CRZ for Mumbai City Coastal Zone management plans of Mumbai city and Mumbai sub-urban in the state of Maharashtra as per CRZ notification, real estate experts that it is a welcome development and will be a watershed for the city in the years to come.

“The announcement on the approval of CRZ for Mumbai City is a great step and a fantastic beginning to the next level of development of the city. With projects along the coast getting approvals in the coming period, we can expect Mumbai’s waterfront view and the skyline to alter completely. For a city that is in growth mode, such as Mumbai, the clearance of the CRZ was critical for decongesting the city as well as providing it with adequate housing and infrastructure facilities.

"This FSI bonanza will provide Mumbai with the much-needed head room to attain its growth potential. This is a very welcome development that will be a watershed for the city in the years to come,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice Chairman, NAREDCO and MD, Hiranandani Group, said that it is a positive move. “Mumbai and its suburban areas face the challenge of a large number of old, dilapidated buildings and existing slum dwellings, the redevelopment of these has posed a challenge, as a result of the existing norms.”

“The final notification of CZMP for Mumbai will indicate the quantum of land parcels that can be opened up for the real estate and construction activities in the city and adjoining areas. The Order, once issued by the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), will definitely empower rehabilitation and redevelopment in these areas. Realty projects in the region will receive a boost.

Authorities have also announced that clarification on the Flamingo Sanctuary issue should be issued within a fortnight.

“This, along with the CZMP, will enable commencement of government schemes, once the announcement is notified. These announcements will bring to a conclusion both of these issues, and enable development of locations within Mumbai and its suburban areas,” said Hiranandani.

The government of Maharashtra has approached the central government to expedite the process of preparing Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMP) as per the Coastal Regulation Zone notification of 2019 for Mumbai city, its suburban areas, Thane, Palghar district area, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg earlier this year.

The draft CZMP maps were prepared by the NCSCM under the Union environment ministry in 2019 for all coastal districts in Maharashtra based on the 2019 Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. They were published on January 22, 2020.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #Coastal Zone Management Plan Mumbai #environment #Real Estate
first published: Sep 30, 2021 05:47 pm

