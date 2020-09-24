Mindspace Business Parks REIT pledges 100% shift to electric vehicles by 2030

The company that has joined the electric mobility initiative for clean transport will make the switch by expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicle across its business parks in India.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which is backed by K Raheja Corp and Blackstone Group, has committed to a 100 percent electric mobility by 2030.
The company that recently made an impressive stock market debut said the transition would be made by expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across its business parks in India.The electric mobility initiative (EV100) would help accelerate a global shift to clean transport and reduce air pollution across its markets in the Mumbai region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.
