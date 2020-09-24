Mindspace Business Parks REIT pledges 100% shift to electric vehicles by 2030

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which is backed by K Raheja Corp and Blackstone Group, has committed to a 100 percent electric mobility by 2030.

The company that recently made an impressive stock market debut said the transition would be made by expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across its business parks in India.

“Our endeavour under the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative is to fortify our commitment to sustainability, with the best blend of innovation and technology,” said Mindspace Business Parks REIT chief executive officer Vinod Rohira said.

The electric mobility initiative (EV100) would help accelerate a global shift to clean transport and reduce air pollution across its markets in the Mumbai region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.