Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart says will have 100% electric vehicles by 2030

Flipkart will install charging infrastructure near its supply chain outlets and conduct awareness programs as part of its global electric mobility initiative (EV100).

M. Sriram

Walmart-owned online retailer Flipkart on August 25 said its entire fleet will be electric vehicles by 2030.

This is part of the global electric mobility initiative (EV100) which wants to make electric vehicles the new normal by 2030.

Flipkart will do this by placing requirements in service contracts, installing charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain outlets, awareness programs, and incentivising delivery executives accordingly.

The club of EV100 companies around the world includes Bank of America, Air New Zealand, Indian scooter rental startup Bounce, Goldman Sachs and State Bank of India, among others.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "Our commitment to the Climate Group's EV100 initiative ties in with the larger vision of environmental sustainability and allows us to learn from the most forward-thinking global perspectives as part of the EV100 ecosystem."
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #electric vehicles #EV #Flipkart #Walmart

