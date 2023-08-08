Mindspace Business Parks REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as CEO, Vinod Rohira to board

The appointments will be in effect from September 1, the company said.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on August 8 announced the appointment of Ramesh Nair as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vinod Rohira to the board of the REIT alongside his role as MD and CEO of the non-listed commercial business .

The appointments will be in effect from September 1, the company said.

“This strategic move ensures stability and continuity of leadership, as Mindspace REIT embarks on its next phase of growth and expansion,” said a statement from the company.

“I am honoured to lead Mindspace REIT through its forthcoming growth phase,” said Nair. “My experience in working with the management, as an external partner, has allowed me to witness a culture of collaboration and high potential, which I am excited to contribute to."

The company’s statement said Nair has over 25 years’ experience across most facets of the real estate business and has worked across diverse asset classes spanning the office, land, retail, residential, warehousing, datacentre and hotels business, guiding domestic and multinational owners etc.

Commenting on his own appointment, Rohira said, “It has been an absolute privilege to lead Mindspace REIT through the listing and witness its growth over the last three years. As I transition into my new role, I welcome Ramesh and look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of the REIT along with the group businesses, from this new vantage point.”