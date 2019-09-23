Maradu CRZ case: SC slams Kerala Chief Secretary for not complying with orders to demolish the complexes

Citing the loss of lives during the recent floods, the Supreme Court on September 23 said it was 'shocked' that illegal construction of multi-storey buildings was being allowed in Kerala's coastal zones and made it clear that it would fix responsibility on officials permitted such contructions.

"We are really shocked. What action has the state government taken against illegal constructions? If some disaster happens in the coastal zones, the families residing in the buildings will be the first ones to get affected. Your officers should be held responsible," the Supreme Court bench said.

The apex court said that it will pass a detailed order on September 27 regarding the demolition of around 400 flats in Ernakulum's Maradu area.

Justice Arun Mishra, while hearing the matter relating to the demolition of housing units in restricted zones CRZ zones in Maradu, Kochi, Kerala, told Kerala chief secretary Tom Jose, "You are in patent breach of law. Your attitude is of defiance.

"Have you any idea how many people have died due to floods and devastation caused to the environment. You are playing with nature. Thousands of people have died in devastation. How many houses have you built for victims. Yet illegal structures continue to come up in coastal areas," the bench told the Chief Secretary of the state.

"What is happening there we know. We will fix responsibility on those responsible. This is a colossal loss. It's a high tide area and hundreds of illegal structures have come up in the coastal zone", the bench said.

It said the Chief Secretary has not indicated in his affidavit as to how much time is needed to comply with apex court order.

In an affidavit, the Chief Secretary of Kerala had assured the top court that its order would be complied with and the process for selecting a specialised agency for "controlled implosion" to demolish the buildings is underway.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for the Kerala government and submitted that it may not be practically possible to use implosion to demolish the buildings.

The Supreme Court bench had on September 6 directed the Kerala government to file a compliance report by September 20, failing which the chief secretary would have to appear before the court on September 23. The chief secretary Tom Jose was personally present before the bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Ravindra Bhatt.

As per the Supreme Court order dated May 8, the four residential complexes in the picturesque Maradu area in Kochi, Kerala, housing around 400 residents, had to be brought down after the court decided that their construction had violated the stringent Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms.

In July, the apex court had dismissed the review petitions filed by builders. There are five projects - Holy Faith, H2O, Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram and Jain Housing and 343 apartments in the four buildings covering an area of 68,028.71 sq metres. The court had earlier refused the plea of residents to reconsider the order directing the authorities to demolish the complexes in Maradu near the backwaters of Ernakulum.

The demolition order was passed in May following submission of a report by a three-member committee appointed by the court that had said that the constructions in the area came up when the area was a designated CRZ III area where such constructions are not permitted. The court had noted that the local panchayat had granted the building permits without the mandatory permission by the Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA).

The legal case is as old as 2006. Construction had started in 2006 following granting of permits by Maradu Grama Panchayat which is now a municipality. Later, citing CRZ violations, the panchayat issued a showcause notice to builders revoking the building permit. This was challenged in the Kerala High Court which stayed the notice. The Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority or KCZMA later moved the Supreme Court in 2016 stating that the area fell under CRZ III where construction is not allowed within 200 metres from the coast.

In July, the top court had dismissed a plea filed by the four real estate developers seeking a review of its May 8 order that was passed after taking note of a report of a three-member committee. The committee said that when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited. The court declared the permission granted by the panchayat as 'illegal' and ordered the demolition of the complexes. The court also noted that CRZ violations could not be taken lightly in view of the recent floods in the state.

The apex court had earlier set September 20 as the deadline for the demolition.

Notices were also served to residents of the five housing blocks asking them to vacate the premises by September 14. The residents refused stating that it was violation of their right to live.

The fact-finding committee appointed by Kerala that had submitted its report in the SC, Maradu falls under ‘CRZ-III’ category, where 200 meters from the high tide line is no construction zone. However, Maradu was upgraded from a panchayat into a municipality in 2010, when normally it should have become a lesser-restricted ’CRZ-II’ zone and the flats should be permitted.

CRZ-II refers to the developed land areas up to or close to the shoreline, within the existing municipal limits or in other existing legally designated urban areas, which are substantially built-up with a ratio of built-up plots to that of total plots being more than 50 per cent and have been provided with drainage and approach roads and other infrastructural facilities, such as water supply, sewerage mains, etc.

CRZ-III are the land areas that are relatively undisturbed (viz. rural areas, etc.) and those which do not fall under CRZ-II.

The reclassification has not been applied yet, as the successive union governments chose to freeze all reclassification of CRZ areas for stricter conservation. So, the flats are technically still in CRZ-III, making them illegal, whereas if the government had completed its due process, they would have been legal

Experts say that had the state government redrafted the CZMP or the coastal zone management plan, Maradu residents would not have been facing the plight they find themselves in today

IIT submits its report

IIT Madras had been directed to conduct a study on the quantity and problems associated with the waste generated, environmental impact assessment of the construction apartment complexes in CRZIII, impact of demolition of the buildings on the environment (air pollution, noise pollution) and the reduction of the environment impact with the retention of the buildings.

A report by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has said it is not practical to complete the demolition process in such a short period, and that such a move would adversely affect the environment. It also said nearby buildings, canals and trees would suffer in the event of a demolition. Besides, there is the problem of air pollution. Even removing the debris will be a humongous task, the report added.

A building implosion can have a severe but short-lived impact on ambient air quality. Even though the air pollution is short-lived, re-suspension of the particulate matter, at later time due to favourable atmospheric conditions, is a cause of concern. People living in the nearby apartments, waterways and vulnerable plants would be at grave risk due to the air pollution, the study has said.

Another serious problem with the demolition will be the noise. The noise generated will be very high (of the order 130 dB in the case of implosion method). The noise will be heard up to one-kilometre distance. Even at a distance of 250 m, the noise level will be about 80 dB, which is more than the permissible limit, it said.

In the affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary of Kerala to the government of Kerala, he had noted that the demolition process requires appropriate technology and machinery for the demolition and expeditious disposal of debris. There are also space constraints for proper disposal of waste. He has noted that if the structures are demolished at one go, it will result in larger ecological disaster seriously prejudicing the inhabitants and the environment. The concerned department lacks experience in handling this situation in a very short time

Expression of Interest for controlled implosion of the four buildings has also been floated and over 15 specialised agencies have submitted EOI, the affidavit had said.

The Secretary of the Maradu municipality has since then been directed to take urgent action to evacuate inhabitants in the buildings and facilitate their rehabilitation, it said.

A resident living in the neighbourhood where the four projects have come up, has also approached the Supreme Court expressing concern over the damage that would be caused if the buildings are demolished without proper environment assessment

The petitioner, who has been residing in his family house adjacent to the four buildings for over six decades in the area said that their lives and property were in danger as the authorities are planning to carry out an implosion in the nearby apartment complex without any proper planning and assessment of impact of the demolition.

The government should first conduct an environment impact assessment before demolishing the apartment blocks, the petitioner represented by advocate Manoj George has said.

The demolition is "likely to cause havoc in the vicinity as the massive building, when demolished with an implosion, shall submerge the residence which is only 600 sq ft of the petitioner herein and other such small houses located in and around the vicinity, full with the debris and rubble that is emitted from the demolition", the petition said.

"There is no waste management or emergency contingency plan in the event of the buildings being demolished. One sq m would produce about 400 kilogramms of solid waste. Notices have been served only to flat owners not to the neighbours in the vicinity," said George.

Nazeeb Zackeria, past Chairman Credai, Kerala, said: "There has been ambiguity in CRZ interpretations in this municipality inspite of this being a developed area over the last 15 years. If there had been clarity of rules and maps/ procedures were clearly laid out by the KCZMA we wouldn't have been facing this situation.It gives a negative message to investors who would keep away from unpredictable situations and financial risks."

Similar cases before apex court

In 2018, the Supreme Court, had ordered Pune-based Goel Ganga Developers India Pvt Ltd to pay a fine of Rs 100 crore, for causing environmental damage at its Ganga Bhagyodaya, Amrut Ganga and Ganga Towers projects on Sinhagad road.

The order had stated that Goel Ganga shall not be permitted to raze construction of two buildings having 454 tenements and shall only be permitted to complete construction of a total of 807 flats, 117 shops/offices and cultural centre, including club house. In addition, Goel Ganga will also pay Rs 5 crore as levied by the National green tribunal in its order dated September 27, 2016, the SC had directed.

In January 2018, the Supreme Court had upheld the Kerala High Court order that allowed regularisaton of the apartments and imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on real estate major DLF for construction over 180 luxury units along the banks of river Chilavannur backwaters near Kochi in Kerala.