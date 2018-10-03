Knight Frank India and Delos sign MoU to promote healthy buildings

Knight Frank India has signed an MoU with Delos, a wellness real estate and technology firm, to incorporate wellness technologies and promote healthy buildings in the country.

Knight Frank India will also collaborate with Delos on innovative research initiatives to advance a growing body of evidence around the importance of healthy buildings and foster greater awareness of the impact of the built environment on local and global health concerns, a company release said.

Additionally, Knight Frank India will promote the WELL Building Standard for commercial properties. WELL is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying and monitoring features that impact human health and well-being in the built environment. Administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), WELL is third-party certified by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), it said.

Currently, there are 1,015 projects pursuing WELL Certification in 37 countries and comprising 191 million square feet, including 3.5 million square feet in India.

"Economic growth historically has been at the cost of health and happiness of its working population. Our alliance with Delos has come at an opportune time when India is taking centre stage in global economics. This initiative of Wellness Real Estate will ensure that ‘people’ who are the essence of our progress experience an enabling environment keeping their physical and mental well-being in focus. As the pioneer of Wellness Real Estate, Delos is transforming living and working environments by placing health and wellness at the centre of design and construction decisions. With this alliance, Knight Frank India joins the global movement to reintroduce the element of people into property that is too easily overlooked," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"We are excited to collaborate with Knight Frank India to introduce a new era of wellness technology into the places we live and work. Through this collaboration, Knight Frank India will become a leader in promoting healthy buildings and shaping real estate strategies of tomorrow," said Paul Scialla, Delos CEO and founder.

As part of this new relationship, Knight Frank India will support the continued global reach of Delos technology and product offerings, including the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence platform, a groundbreaking offering that utilises Delos' proprietary cloud-based algorithms and sensor technologies to help enhance health outcomes in the home and mitigate harmful indoor environmental concerns.

Launched this past month, DARWIN interacts with an ecosystem of Delos approved products and solutions to bring wellness intelligence into the connected home environment to create spaces that help reduce stress, improve sleep quality and increase performance.