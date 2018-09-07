App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala to assess impact of floods on biodiversity: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The large number of landslides and massive floods had left a trail of destruction in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Kerala government Friday decided to conduct an assessment of biodiversity loss at the grassroot level in the massive floods that ravaged the state last month.

Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan's office in a Facebook post said data collection for assessing biodiversity loss and impact on biodiversity and ecosystems will be completed within one month.

Kerala State Biodoversity Board would conduct the study in all the severely affected districts with the support of Biodiversity Management Committees at local bodies, it said.

The findings would then be utilised to prepare a comprehensive plan for sustainable development with the help of national and international funding agencies, the chief minister said in the post.

The large number of landslides and massive floods had left a trail of destruction in the state.

The death toll in Kerala since the monsoon set on May 29 had touched 491.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan #Kerala floods

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.