Karnataka to construct 5 satellite towns in outskirts to reduce pressure on Bengaluru

Each proposed satellite town will have 1,000 villas across 500 acres and must by amid nature, the minister said at a review meeting with KHB officials on June 7.

Karnataka is set to develop five high-tech satellite towns outside Bengaluru to curb the development pressure on the state capital. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed issued directions to the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) to prepare a project report for building luxury villas all around the outskirts of the city.

Each proposed satellite town will have 1,000 villas across 500 acres and must be amid nature, the minister said at a review meeting with KHB officials on June 7.

Each satellite town will sprawl 2,000 acres and would collectively comprise about 1.50 lakh sites and 25,000 houses, according to the minister.

Justifying the move, Ahmed said, "Bengaluru has gained an international reputation, and the demand for villas in the city outskirts has shot up with several industrialists and VVIPs visiting from abroad. The land required for these two projects must be identified at the earliest."

The strategic locations and the investment will be decided following the final meeting next week, sources in KHB told Moneycontrol.

According to the proposal, the project would be implemented in a 50:50 partnership with landowners so that land acquisition costs would not become a burden for the KHB.

Currently, sources said, KHB is planning a separate 2,000-acre township adjacent to Mysore Road in the southwestern part of Bengaluru. The new township will be constructed adjacent to BGS International School and will have more than 10,000 residential units.

The department previously told Moneycontrol that another 1,000-acre township ahead of Bannerghatta National Park is in the pipeline for 2023.