Real Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaypee Group donates Rs 4.22 crore for COVID-19 relief activities

It has contributed Rs 3 crore to the PM Cares Fund, Rs. 50 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh CM Care fund, Rs 51 lakh to the Madhya Pradesh CM Care Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the Uttrakhand CM Care Fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jaypee Group has donated Rs 4.22 crore through various channels for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

It has contributed Rs 3 crore to the PM Cares Fund, Rs. 50 lakh to  the Uttar Pradesh CM Care fund, Rs 51 lakh to the Madhya Pradesh CM Care Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the Uttrakhand CM Care Fund, the company said in a statement.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Jaypee Group is into construction, real estate, power, hospital and hotel businesses. It is the parent company of Jaypee Infratech, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Follow our full coverage here

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Jaypee Group #Real Estate

