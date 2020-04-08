Jaypee Group donates Rs 4.22 crore for COVID-19 relief activities

Jaypee Group has donated Rs 4.22 crore through various channels for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

It has contributed Rs 3 crore to the PM Cares Fund, Rs. 50 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh CM Care fund, Rs 51 lakh to the Madhya Pradesh CM Care Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the Uttrakhand CM Care Fund, the company said in a statement.

Jaypee Group is into construction, real estate, power, hospital and hotel businesses. It is the parent company of Jaypee Infratech, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings.