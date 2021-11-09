MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Integrated structure with flyover, metro line on separate decks gets Delhi govt nod

According to the Delhi government, the first-of-its-kind joint effort of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) will save around Rs 180 crore on the project.

PTI
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the construction of an integrated structure having a flyover at the lower deck and a metro line at the upper deck between the proposed metro stations at Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura, according to an official statement. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to the Delhi government, the first-of-its-kind joint effort of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) will save around Rs 180 crore on the project. "The (Arvind) Kejriwal government on Tuesday approved the construction of an integrated structure between the proposed metro stations at Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura of the Maujpur-Majlis Park Corridor. The Delhi MRTS Phase IV project was approved by sanctioning Rs 220.10 crore," a statement from the government read.

ALSO READ: Brookfield India REIT declares Rs 180-crore dividend for September quarter

Sisodia said the project will prove to be a game-changer in the development of Delhi. The project will have a 1.4-km-long and 20-metre-wide six-lane flyover covering two crossings — the Karawal Nagar intersection (Yamuna Vihar/Bhajanpura) and Ghonda Chowk junction (Brijpuri).

Sisodia said the project will be crucial in eliminating traffic logjams at these places and increasing the capacity of the existing road. "The cost of the flyover, including shifting of utilities, was Rs 359.70 but due to composite structure, the cost was reduced by about Rs 140 crore to Rs 220.10 crore. Similarly, the cost of the 1,457-metre metro line stretch was Rs 105 crore, which has been reduced to Rs 67 crore, saving about Rs 40 crore of the public money," the statement said.

Close

Related stories

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that this project will not only save the tax money of the public but the land in this densely populated area will also be used more efficiently. According to the statement, the deputy chief minister said this project will be complete within two years and the locals will save on their precious time and not have to deal with long traffic jams.

This integrated model of flyover and metro will prove to be better environmentally, Sisodia said. The EFC also approved the construction of new building blocks in Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) at Dwarka under phase IV worth Rs 230.61. Under the project six state-of-the-art buildings will be readied at a total cost of Rs 230.61 crore, the statement said.

"New blocks to be constructed in NSUT will increase 3,900 new seats in the university. It is the Kejriwal government's priority to provide better facilities to students, Sisodia said.
PTI
Tags: #DMRC #Expenditure Finance Committee #Integrated structure #Manish Sisodia #Real Estate #Yamuna Vihar
first published: Nov 9, 2021 09:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.