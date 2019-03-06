Indore gets cleanest city award for the third time

While Indore has been adjudged India's cleanest city for the third time in a row in the central government's cleanliness survey, West Bengal was the only state which did not participate in the exercise, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Indore retained the cleanest city ranking among 4,237 cities followed by Ambikapur in Chattisgarh at second spot and Mysuru in Karnataka at the third.

The Trinamool Congress-ruled state had not participated in the survey even in 2017. "Today, the results of cleanliness survey were announced. The entire country was eagerly waiting for the results. West Bengal is the only state which has not participated in it," the official said

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2019 were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony here.

Among the NCR cities that made it to the list include Ghaziabad at number 13, Noida at number 150, Gurugram at number 83, Faridabad at number 227 and Loni at number 116.

Delhi municipal areas ranking included NDMC at number 5, South Delhi MCD at number 138, East Delhi MCD at number 240 and North Delhi MCD at number 282.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, which is home to the high and mighty in the country, was awarded for being the cleanest small city in the government's cleanliness survey, while Delhi Cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment, officials said Wednesday.

Uttarakhand's Gauchar was adjudged the 'Best Ganga Town' in the central government survey.

The cleanliness awards are given by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Congratulating Indore, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Absolutely Brilliant! Indore is India's Cleanest City for 3rd year running. My heartiest congratulations to the Swachhagrahis of Indore for their unmatched dedication & participation in transforming Swachh Bharat into a Jan Andolan.

The Swachh Survekshan exercise was started by MoHUA with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, while parallelly inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities in their race towards becoming India’s cleanest cities.

MoHUA conducted its first survey ‘Swachh Survekshan-2016’ survey for ranking 73 cities (Urban Local Bodies) in January 2016, under the ambit of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). In order to expand the coverage of cities, the Ministry conducted its second survey Swachh Survekshan-2017 in January-February 2017, to rank 434 cities.

Swachh Survekshan 2018 saw an increase in both scale of survey and intensity of participation, with 4,203 cities covered in last year’s survey. Swachh Survekshan 2019, with its main focus on sustainability of achieved outcomes, covers 4,237 cities. The exercise this time round was paperless, utilised digital format for data collection, and garnered feedback from 64 lakh citizens.