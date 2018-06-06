App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government clears new norms for time-bound closure of sick PSUs

The surplus land of these PSUs will be utilised for affordable housing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

The government on Wednesday approved revised guidelines on time bound closure of sick and loss-making central public sector enterprises and disposal of their movable and immovable assets. The surplus land of these PSUs will be utilised for affordable housing.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The guidelines shall apply to all sick and loss-making CPSEs where approval or in principle approval for closure has been obtained by the administrative ministry or department from the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs or Cabinet; or the process for obtaining the approval of the competent authority is underway after the administrative ministry or department has decided for the closure of the CPSE.

"By assigning priority to affordable housing it would make available land parcels of sick and loss making CPSEs under closure for the government flagship programme of affordable housing being managed by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs," the statement said.

related news

The guidelines accord first priority for utilisation of available land parcels of CPSEs under closure for affordable housing as per the relevant guidelines of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The new norms will replace the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises in September, 2016.

"These guidelines provide a broad framework for expeditious completion of various processes and procedures for closure of CPSEs by laying down important milestones in the closure process along with timelines, outlining the responsibilities of the concerned Ministries/ Departments/ CPSE, etc, in the process," an official statement said.

The guidelines also provide for advance preparatory action to be taken by administrative ministry or department and CPSEs, preparation of closure proposal, settlement of statutory and other liabilities of the CPSE and modalities for disposal of movable and immovable assets of such CPSEs in a time-bound manner.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 05:31 pm

tags #affordable housing #Cabinet #Real Estate #sick PSUs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.