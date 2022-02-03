MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Godrej Properties plans to invest Rs 400 crore in DB Realty to pick up 10% stake

    Mumbai-based Godrej Properties, one of the leading developers in the country, plans to invest Rs 300 crore in the joint platform, which will take its total investment to Rs 700 crore.

    PTI
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Real estate firm Godrej Properties is planning to invest Rs 400 crore to acquire around 10 per cent stake in DB Realty and will also set up a Rs 600 crore equal joint platform to develop slum redevelopment projects.

    Mumbai-based Godrej Properties, one of the leading developers in the country, plans to invest Rs 300 crore in the joint platform, which will take its total investment to Rs 700 crore.

    In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said the company’s board has approved investments in DB Realty.

    "We will be investing about Rs 400 crore in DB Realty for around 10 per cent stake through issue of warrants,” Pirojsha said.

    Godrej Properties will subscribe to warrants convertible into equity shares. Stating that DB Realty has a strong capability of executing slum redevelopment projects, he said the company would enter into this new segment that has huge opportunities.

    Close

    Related stories

    Stating that DB Realty has a strong capability of executing slum redevelopment projects, he said the company would enter into this new segment that has huge opportunities.

    "We will have a strategic partnership with DB Realty and will jointly set up a platform of Rs 600 crore,” said Pirojsha.

    Godrej Properties and DB Realty will invest Rs 300 crore each into a joint platform for redevelopment projects, Pirojsha said.

    Pirojsha said the company’s total investment would be around Rs 700 crore.

    According to a regulatory filing, the board granted its approval to evaluate a potential investment in DB Realty Ltd in the form of warrants convertible into equity shares and the setting up of a special purpose vehicle as a joint venture with DB Realty to undertake slum rehabilitation and MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) redevelopment projects.

    Godrej Properties has a major presence in Mumbai region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #DB Realty #Godrej Properties #Real Estate
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 06:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.