    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 21.1 crore

    The apartment spread across 251.39 sq m comes with three car parkings, the transfer deed showed.

    Vandana Ramnani
    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has bought an apartment worth Rs 21.1 crore in Mumbai, registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

    The designer has bought an apartment located on the 2nd floor in Bhojwani Enclave in Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

    The apartment spread across 251.39 sq m comes with three car parkings, the transfer deed showed.

    He bought the apartment from builder Samir Bhojwani and paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore.

    The deed was registered on March 10, 2022.

    The designer currently resides in the same complex.

    Local brokers said that that the complex consists of row houses and apartments which are of size 5500 sq ft (usable carpet) and are priced around Rs 80,000 per sq ft.

    There was no response from the builder.
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 10:37 am
