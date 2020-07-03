App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How Real Estate In India Is Realigning

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how prices and demand are moving in the realty sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All-India housing prices index rose by 3.9 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019-20 compared to the previous year but contracted 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Residential property prices and rents have fallen 20-25% in big Indian cities.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how prices and demand are moving in the realty sector.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Explained #India realty #Real Estate #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.