Explained | How Real Estate In India Is Realigning

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how prices and demand are moving in the realty sector.
All-India housing prices index rose by 3.9 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019-20 compared to the previous year but contracted 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Residential property prices and rents have fallen 20-25% in big Indian cities.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 12:10 pm