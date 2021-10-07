MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Ekta Kapoor rents out property for Rs 2.7 lakh per month in Mumbai

The apartment on the fourth floor of a building in Juhu, known as Krishna 2 (Ekta House), has been rented to M Baria Developers. A security deposit of Rs 10 lakh was paid for the transaction. The unit has been leased for 24 months from April 11, 2020, and there is a lock-in period of 12 months.

Vandana Ramnani
Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms

Ekta Ravi Kapoor, India’s soap opera queen, has rented a floor in Mumbai’s Juhu area to M Baria Developers for Rs 2.7 lakh per month, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

The lease and licence agreement was registered on September 3, 2021.

The apartment located on the fourth floor of the building, known as Krishna 2 (Ekta House), comes with one car parking. The building has four floors.

A security deposit of Rs 10 lakh was paid for the transaction, documents showed.

The unit has been leased for 24 months -- from April 11, 2020, to April 10, 2022. As per the document, there was a lock-in period of 12 months -- from April 11, 2020, to April 10, 2021.

Close

Related stories

A response from Ekta Kapoor's office is awaited.

In August, both Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Ravi Kapoor had sold a plot of land in Pune to family-owned companies Tusshar Infradevelopers and Pantheon Buildcon for Rs 20 crore.

The agreement was signed on March 31, 2021 -- the last date to avail the stamp duty benefit by the Maharashtra government. The documents were registered on August 2, 2021. Stamp duty of Rs 80 lakh has been paid on the transaction, according to the documents.

Ekta Kapoor is a television serial producer and is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Her mother is the managing director.

In July, actor Jeetendra (Ravi Amarnath Kapoor) rented out his 45th-floor apartment for Rs 3.5 lakh per month for 12 months.

Actor Saif Ali Khan Pataudi also rented his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, for Rs 3.5 lakh per month in August to a firm called Guilty By Association Media LLP, which paid a security deposit of Rs 15 lakh. The apartment, of size 1,500 sq ft, came with two car parking.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #Ekta Kapoor #mumbai #Real Estate #rent
first published: Oct 7, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.