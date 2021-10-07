Ekta Kapoor rents out property for Rs 2.7 lakh per month in Mumbai

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms

Ekta Ravi Kapoor, India’s soap opera queen, has rented a floor in Mumbai’s Juhu area to M Baria Developers for Rs 2.7 lakh per month, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

The lease and licence agreement was registered on September 3, 2021.

The apartment located on the fourth floor of the building, known as Krishna 2 (Ekta House), comes with one car parking. The building has four floors.

A security deposit of Rs 10 lakh was paid for the transaction, documents showed.

The unit has been leased for 24 months -- from April 11, 2020, to April 10, 2022. As per the document, there was a lock-in period of 12 months -- from April 11, 2020, to April 10, 2021.

A response from Ekta Kapoor's office is awaited.

In August, both Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Ravi Kapoor had sold a plot of land in Pune to family-owned companies Tusshar Infradevelopers and Pantheon Buildcon for Rs 20 crore.

The agreement was signed on March 31, 2021 -- the last date to avail the stamp duty benefit by the Maharashtra government. The documents were registered on August 2, 2021. Stamp duty of Rs 80 lakh has been paid on the transaction, according to the documents.

Ekta Kapoor is a television serial producer and is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Her mother is the managing director.

In July, actor Jeetendra (Ravi Amarnath Kapoor) rented out his 45th-floor apartment for Rs 3.5 lakh per month for 12 months.