Saif Ali Khan rents apartment for Rs 3.5 lakh in Mumbai’s Bandra

Actor Saif Ali Khan Pataudi, who celebrates his 51st birthday on August 16, has rented his apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai for Rs 3.5 lakh per month, the registered rent agreement document accessed through Indextap.com showed.

The Bollywood actor, who recently named his second son Jeh Ali Khan, rented the unit to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP who has paid a security deposit of Rs 15 lakh. The apartment of size 1,500 sq ft comes with two car parkings, the documents showed.

Khan, who has starred in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho has rented his unit located in the complex Fortune Heights in Bandra West, Mumbai. The agreement was signed on August 13, 2021, the documents showed.

The property has been rented for three years starting from August 20, 2021 until August 19, 2024. The monthly rent for the first year is Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 3.67 lakh for the second year and Rs 3.87 to August 19, 2024, the documents showed.

The rent corresponds with the current rentals prevalent in the micro market, according to brokers in the area. The capital value of the unit is around Rs 12 to Rs 14 crore. The actor paid stamp duty of Rs 34,500 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000, the documents showed.

A response to an email sent to Khan’s office on the transaction is awaited.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who owns several properties spread across Mumbai, Goa, and New York, recently made some adjustments to her real estate portfolio, leasing office space and selling a couple of residential units. Chopra leased a second-floor office property located in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West for Rs 2.11 lakh a month in June, 2021.