MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Saif Ali Khan rents apartment for Rs 3.5 lakh in Mumbai’s Bandra

The monthly rent for the first year is Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 3.67 lakh for the second year and Rs 3.87 to August 19, 2024, the registration documents showed.

Vandana Ramnani
Source: News18

Source: News18

Actor Saif Ali Khan Pataudi, who celebrates his 51st birthday on August 16, has rented his apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai for Rs 3.5 lakh per month, the registered rent agreement document accessed through Indextap.com showed.

The Bollywood actor, who recently named his second son Jeh Ali Khan, rented the unit to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP who has paid a security deposit of Rs 15 lakh. The apartment of size 1,500 sq ft comes with two car parkings, the documents showed.

Khan, who has starred in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho has rented his unit located in the complex Fortune Heights in Bandra West, Mumbai. The agreement was signed on August 13, 2021, the documents showed.

The property has been rented for three years starting from August 20, 2021 until August 19, 2024. The monthly rent for the first year is Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 3.67 lakh for the second year and Rs 3.87 to August 19,  2024, the documents showed.

The rent corresponds with the current rentals prevalent in the micro market, according to brokers in the area. The capital value of the unit is around Rs 12 to Rs 14 crore. The actor paid stamp duty of Rs 34,500 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000, the documents showed.

Close

Related stories

A response to an email sent to Khan’s office on the transaction is awaited.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who owns several properties spread across Mumbai, Goa, and New York, recently made some adjustments to her real estate portfolio, leasing office space and selling a couple of residential units. Chopra leased a second-floor office property located in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West for Rs 2.11 lakh a month in June, 2021.

Mumbai-based drug maker Ajanta Pharma has renewed its lease for a 3,369 sq ft apartment in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 18 lakh a month, registration documents accessed by IndexTap showed. The lease for the apartment was executed on April 7 and registered on May 27 for six months, they said, adding that the rent amount has been increased by 12.6 percent over the previous agreement.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #Bollywood #Real Estate #rent #Saif Ali Khan Pataudi
first published: Aug 15, 2021 06:42 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.