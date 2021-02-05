MARKET NEWS

Delhi government reduces circle rates for residential, commercial and industrial properties by 20%

The circle rates related in Delhi have been reduced by flat 20 percent across all categories of colonies and areas until September 30, 2021.

Vandana Ramnani
February 05, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal


In a big relief for homebuyers and a major boost for the real estate sector, the Delhi government on February 5 decided to slash circle rates for residential, commercial and industrial properties in Delhi by 20 percent flat until September 30, 2021.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The circle rates related to residential, commercial and industrial properties in Delhi have been reduced by flat 20 per cent across all categories of colonies and areas till September 30, 2021, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also took to tweeted that the decision will be a big relief for people willing to buy properties in the national capital.

Property brokers in the capital welcomed the decision, saying that the reduction by 20% will motivate the fence sitter buyers to take decisions quickly,

“It will also help sellers in localities such as New Friends Colony, Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan – areas where the market rate is lower than the circle rate,” said Dipesh Garg, co-founder, Southdelhiprime.com
"The reduction in circle rates has been a long-awaited and highly controversial topic, especially for properties falling in "A" category, where the circle rate value of properties was much higher than the actual market value. The reduction in circle rates will incentivise property deals in Delhi. However, this reduction has been announced for a limited period of time and the government needs to address this with a long term perspective," said Yudhist Singh of YNS & Associates, a law firm based in Delhi.
Circle rates refer to the minimum rate notified by the government through the registrar or sub-registrar office of Delhi for registration of property transactions. Stamp duty is to be paid on the higher of the declared transaction value and the value calculated as per the circle rate chart applicable for the sector or area of Delhi.
Circle rates tend to vary across various areas of Delhi depending upon the market value of the area and the facilities that are available in that area. Delhi government has divided the properties in entire Delhi city into 8 categories – Category A, Category B, Category C, Category D, Category E, Category F, Category G, and Category H. Most expensive posh areas of the city are part of Category A while Category H has the lowest value areas of the city.The government generally assigns a higher circle rate to commercial properties and lower rates for residential properties. Circle rates also depend upon the type of property. The registration value of apartments in Delhi are different from those of plots and independent houses even within the same area.
