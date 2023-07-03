DDA approves combining of flats under ongoing first-come-first-serve scheme

The flats offered for sale are located in Dwarka, Narela, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini and Jasola.

The Delhi Development Authority has allowed homebuyers to combine two adjacent flats to increase the size of their apartments in its ongoing first-come-first-served housing scheme at six locations across the national capital.

The DDA said in a statement that it received a good response for the over 5,600 flats, with about 4,000 registrations since June 30. The flats offered for sale are located in Dwarka, Narela, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini and Jasola.

If an applicant buys two adjacent flats in the current scheme, the buyer can combine the two units by constructing a door in the common wall between them, subject to structural approvals, the DDA said. This arrangement is applicable to all localities and all types of flats.

If an applicant happens to buy a flat adjacent to one acquired from an earlier scheme, the principles of amalgamation will also be applicable, the DDA said in a statement dated July 2.

Under the latest housing scheme, one-bedroom flats are on offer in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok Nayak Puram, while two-bedroom flats are being sold in Narela and Dwarka. Three-bedroom apartments are available only in Jasola. The booking of flats will be open from 12 pm on July 10.

Also Read: Why Jodi apartments are all the rage in Mumbai

The prices of the units range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2.2 crore, depending on the category and location.

AK Jain, former Commissioner (Planning) at Delhi Development Authority (DDA), termed the move as "farsighted" and said that it is also expected to attract more buyers and allow occupants to enjoy more space.

Also Read: Delhi Development Authority to sell penthouses with golf course view in Dwarka

"The EWS and LIG category flats of DDA are generally smaller in size and now the living conditions and social economic conditions of people are changing. They now want more space and comfortable living so the amalgamation of flats will certainly help them in achieving this goal. The most use of this facility will likely be seen in these two category flats. Seeing the need for bigger space, the authorities should accept moves like an amalgamation of flats," Jain told Moneycontrol.

He also said that prior to this the amalgamation of flats was allowed by the DDA in Rohini 15-20 years back.