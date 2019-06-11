DDA receives 50,000 applications for Housing Scheme 2019

The Delhi Development Authority has received 50,000 applications under its Housing Scheme 2019, the deadline for which ended on June 10, DDA sources said.

While the response has been tepid due to majority of flats being located in upcoming Narela, applications for Vasant Kunj were 'oversubscribed', they said.

The scheme was launched on March 25 and was to close on May 10, 2019. The Authority later decided to extend the closing date for registration by a month.

Out of the total 17,922 flats, Vasant Kunj has 1,286, including 336 three-bedroom ones. Most of the flats on offer are located in Narela, maximum of them being one-bedroom ones (8,164).

While the three-bedroom flats are being offered in the range of Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore, two-bedroom flats will cost between Rs 66 lakh and Rs 1.4 crore, and one-bedroom flats are priced in the Rs 22.5-56.3 lakh range.

"We are getting the data collated. Right now, it is around 50,000 applications but the entire process has been routed through banks, they have to provide all the information. Data would be in within seven to eight days. Before we decided to extend the date, the number was much lower. Applications for Vasant Kunj seem to be oversubscribed. The number of applications for Narela, where bulk of our flats are located, may be less as it is an upcoming area and may take a little more time," DDA's vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

For first-time homebuyers, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) benefit was also available under the scheme.

The entire application processes was to be undertaken online as there was no offline form this year. Those applying had to pay the application fee online and upload one's latest photograph and scanned signature.

The Delhi housing body had empanelled about 13 banks. The registration fee, too, was on the higher side this time around, with the maximum being Rs 2 lakh for two and three-bedroom flats. Those applying for one-bedroom LIG and EWS category flats had to shell out Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The registration fee will be refunded to unsuccessful applicants after the draw which is expected to be held in July. "It should not take more than five to 10 days after the draw to refund the amount but we are targeting five days," Kapoor said.