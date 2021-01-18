DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Response ‘extremely good’, applications exceed number of flats on offer, says DDA VC

Despite COVID-19, the response to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s 2021 housing scheme offering 1,350 flats for sale in the national capital has been ‘extremely good’ with the authority receiving as many as 8,500 applications since its launch on January 2, a top DDA official told Moneycontrol.

“The response to the scheme has been extremely good with over 46,000 applicants registered and over 8,500 applications received until now. In fact, the number of applications received in each category is more than the number of flats offered which will ensure that there is a 100 percent offtake,” Anurag Jain, DDA Vice-Chairman, told Moneycontrol.

DDA is offering 1,350 flats for sale in the national capital under the housing scheme. The flats on offer are located at Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj localities of the national capital.

Applications will remain active until February 16, 2021.

Under the scheme, a total of 254 HIG (Higher Income Group) flats are on offer out of which majority are located in Jasola Pocket 9B. In the 3-BHK category of HIG, units in Jasola, Pocket 9B are available in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to 2.14 crore. Thirteen flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore.

As many as 352 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats on offer are located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and 4 in Vasant Kunj.

As many as 276 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri, among others are on sale.

“There are a total of 254 flats under the HIG category that are on offer but there are no penthouses,” Jain said.

On whether all flats are ready-to-move-in, Jain said, majority of flats are likely to be completed by March 31, 2021. This excludes flats in Dwarka, Sector 16 B which are likely to be completed by September 30, 2021.

“The demand letter, in this case. would be issued three months prior to the likely date of possession,” Jain told Moneycontrol.

As many as 145 flats are from the earlier housing scheme.

Applicants for flats under the scheme have to deposit application money under different categories. For EWS units, the amount is Rs 25,000; for LIG it is Rs 1 lakh and for middle-income group (MIG) and higher income group (HIG) units it is Rs 2 lakh.

Of the 2,382 applicants who have paid up the booking amount, 511 have paid the amount for the EWS category, 368 for LIG category and 1,503 for the MIG and HIG category, the DDA spokesperson said.

The scheme is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

It launched online through the newly developed AWAAS software of DDA.

With the new AWAAS software, applicants are able to complete all the formalities for the application, payment, and possession online and visit DDA only for the process of execution of conveyance deed.

The total cost of the flats includes land premium, cost of construction and 20 percent surcharge on land premium and cost of construction in respect of HIG flats at Vasant Kunj and 10 percent surcharge on land premium and cost of construction in respect of HIG flats at Jasola and MIG flats at Dwarka, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

The cost of the unit is to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter. This will be issued online, the brochure said.

The digitally signed possession letter will be issued online and the allottee will have to upload self-attested copies of the requisite documents.

After issuance of the possession letter, the allottee can reserve a date for physical possession through online mode only, it said, adding even the date of execution of conveyance deed will be reserved by the allottee through the online mode.

Since a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer, or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories. These included 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).