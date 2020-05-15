Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that the decision to resume Metro rail services in Delhi NCR will be taken by the government after which the detailed protocol to be followed by passengers for travelling in the Metro will be shared.

Protocols for social distancing and other safety norms are being worked upon for passengers for using metro trains and station premises whenever services are ordered to be resumed, officials said.

“At present, DMRC is taking up the necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security area etc.

Other necessary logistical arrangements such as provision for hand sanitisation/thermal screening at stations and installation of social distancing related signages are also being handled in the interim," DMRC said in a statement.

Markers would also be used to facilitate social distancing.

Earlier, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the decision to resume operations will be that of the Centre but the DMRC is ready to run the Metro.

The Delhi Metro is shut since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The date of resuming services has not been finalised yet and will be notified to the public in due course of time, the statement said.

All systems of the metro, including signalling, electrical, rolling stock and tracks, will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for commuters, it said.