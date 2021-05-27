MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

CIDCO’s decision to halve interest rates on delayed payments to lead to 30% increase in construction by MSME developers: Credai-MCHI

CIDCO’s decision is also expected to bring about stability in housing prices for homebuyers, it said

Moneycontrol News

The Maharashtra government’s city planning body, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), has offered an almost 50% reduction in the interest rates on delay in plot or property payments, a move that realtors say is expected to lead to a 30% increase in construction activity undertaken by MSME developers in Navi Mumbai.

Real estate developers currently have to pay 12% interest on delay in payment of installments up to three months and 16% interest on delay in payment for over three months. This has now been reduced to 8.4%. CIDCO’s decision is also expected to benefit homebuyers who may have bought properties from it.

Leading real estate industry body CREDAI MCHI has said that the move is a ‘game changer’ and is expected to increase construction work undertaken by MSME developers in Navi Mumbai by almost 30%.

CIDCO’s decision is also expected to bring about stability in housing prices for homebuyers, it said.

“CIDCO’s decision to offer 50% reduction in the interest rates on delay in plot / property payments in response to longstanding demand by Navi Mumbai and Raigad based real estate bodies is a shot in the arm for the real estate market in Navi Mumbai in these challenging times,” said Raajesh Prajapati, CMD, Prajapati Group and founder president of CREDAI MCHI Raigad Unit.

Close

Related stories

This move, which is in line with MahaRERA guidelines, will also enhance the ease of doing business and pave the way for greater economic prosperity in the region.

"We welcome the decision by CIDCO to reduce interest on DPC by almost 50% and hope that this will lead to greater real estate development in Navi Mumbai," said Kiran Bagad, president, CREDAI MCHI, Raigad unit.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CIDCO #CREDAI-MCHI #Real Estate
first published: May 27, 2021 06:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.