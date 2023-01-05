Around $4.0 billion worth of private equity investments likely to flow into real estate in 2023

Representative image.

Almost $3.5 billion to $4.0 billion of private equity investment is expected to flow into the real estate sector in 2023. The manufacturing sector growth and digitisation of the economy is likely to drive investments in industrial and warehousing, data centres and life sciences segments, as per an estimate by Savills India.

It said that India has the potential to create a demand of around 10 million sq. ft. every year for life sciences R&D lab spaces, till 2030. This could provide institutional investors with ample opportunity to increase allocations to the sector, especially in the development space.

Private equity investments inflows into the Indian real estate sector stood at $3.4 billion at the end of 2022. This is at par with the investment quantum registered in 2021, it said.

Also Read: What’s the M&A roadmap for 2023? Top dealmakers have their say

Data suggests that commercial office assets remained the front runner during 2022, garnering about half (45%) of the investment pie. Residential and retail sectors also witnessed robust growth, riding high on the end-user’s demand. This year marked the largest acquisition of an operational retail asset in India in the last 5 years and also one of the lowest residential inventory overhang in over a decade.

Persisting geopolitical challenges amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, high global inflation, a fresh COVID outbreak and lockdown in China have slowed down the post-pandemic economic recovery across the globe.

“Commercial office remains the preferred investment product in India which absorbs around a third of the total APAC office demand by space. With the increase of office REITs, this trend will grow as domestic investor participation increases. Data centres have been the second most visible investment product in 2022. India remains a favourable destination for global real estate investors despite the global events and we will witness newer offshore capital enter India in 2023,” said Diwakar Rana, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Savills India.