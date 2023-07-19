Amar Mysore elected president of CREDAI Bengaluru

Amar Mysore is the new president of CREDAI Bengaluru.

Amar Mysore, executive director of Brigade Enterprises, has been elected as president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Bengaluru for 2023-25.

The leadership change comes as CREDAI Bangalore aims to further enhance its contribution to the real estate industry and promote sustainable growth, the apex body of developers said in a statement on July 19.

“It is truly an honour and privilege to accept the position of CREDAI Bengaluru president. On one hand it is very exciting as I discharge my responsibilities as president and on the other hand, I have some big shoes to fill as it comes with decades of great leadership by the past presidents, and I hope to create an impact. I would also like to place on record my appreciation for the wonderful work done by the outgoing president, Bhaskar, and his team.” Amar Mysore said.