English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Gaurs Group CMD Manoj Gaur appointed as chairman CREDAI National

    Before taking on this new role, Gaur had served as the vice president of CREDAI, North Region.

    Moneycontrol News
    for representational purpose

    for representational purpose

    Manoj Gaur, CMD Gaurs Group, has been appointed as the chairman of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI)-National.

    Boman Irani, CMD of Mumbai-based Rustomjee Builders, took over as new president CREDAI-National while Shekhar Patel has been appointed president-elect; and Rama Reddy has been elected Secretary of CREDAI National. Gaurav Gupta, Director of SG Estates, has been appointed Joint Secretary of CREDAI National. A ceremony in this connection was held in Mumbai.

    "The National Capital Region (NCR) is among the country's most valuable property markets. CREDAI National will continue to work towards good governance, rejuvenating housing policies, and optimizing zero-carbon practices in these regions. We will also promote sustainability in the region's real estate apart from focusing on addressing the concerns of NCR real estate," Gaur, who was and president of CREDAI-NCR, said in a statement. He had earlier served as the vice-president of CREDAI North Region.

    Also Read: CREDAI to build 1,000 certified green projects in 2 years; partners with Indian Green Building Council

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CREDAI National #Homebuyers #Housing #NCR #Real Estate
    first published: Apr 18, 2023 12:46 pm