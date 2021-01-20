MARKET NEWS

RBL Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 32.4% YoY to Rs. 92.6 cr: Emkay

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,000.6 crore, according to Emkay.

January 20, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
RBL Bank  | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 6.94 percent as against 2.55 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 49 percent to Rs 202.4 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 135.65 on March 31, 2020.

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects RBL Bank to report net profit at Rs. 92.6 crore up 32.4% year-on-year (down 35.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,000.6 crore, according to Emkay.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 10.8% Y-o-Y (up 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 811.4 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
first published: Jan 20, 2021 06:32 pm

