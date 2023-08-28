RBI's Retail Direct primary market subscription surges over 42% in 5 months; T-bills see biggest traction

Reserve Bank of India

The total subscription by retail investors in the primary market on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Retail Direct platform has risen sharply by over 42 percent till date since the start of this fiscal.

According to the RBI Retail Direct data, the total primary market subscription in absolute terms increased to Rs 2,571.67 crore as on August 21, from Rs 1,809.86 crore on April 3, with the bulk of the investment coming in T-bills.

Money market experts attribute this to the attractive interest rates in the market compared to traditional investment tools and the safety of sovereign debt instruments.

RBI’s Retail Direct scheme helps individuals invest in government securities through a direct platform.

“As we see the stability in markets and pause in policy rates, investors have drawn a lot of comfort and started pouring in for safety aspects as sovereign is the best asset class from a credit perspective,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director at JM Financial.

Further, Anshul Gupta, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder, Wint Wealth said investors are looking to lock in high rates for a longer duration. 10-year government securities (G-Sec) are giving 7.2 percent, which is higher than the fixed deposit rates of large banks.

“Investors are also utilising the market arbitrage between treasury bills (T-Bill) and savings account rates. While large banks offer a 3-4 percent rate on savings accounts, the latest 91-day T-bill was issued at 6.85 percent. It makes sense for investors to park money in T-bills compared to savings accounts,” Gupta added.

Also read: Exclusive: Kotak Bank expects RBI approval for Sonata Finance acquisition by FY24-end

Rise in subscription

Subscription in T-Bills in the primary market constituted the biggest portion, which rose by 52.86 percent since the start of this fiscal to Rs 1,702.61 crore as on August 21, from Rs 1,113.85 crore as on April 3.

“As we see that the curve is more flattish, there is no incentive to buy duration, hence we visibly see the trend of more investment in T-Bills,” Manglunia said.

This was followed by central and state government securities increasing by 21.24 percent and 23.53 percent, respectively.

Similarly, retail investors also tested the secondary market, which led to an increase in total traded value in the secondary market by 46.17 percent.

In absolute terms, the secondary market total traded volume rose to Rs 433.11 crore on August 21, as compared to Rs 296.30 crore on April 3.

How does this platform work?

The RBI retail direct scheme is meant to be a one-stop solution to facilitate investment in government securities by individual investors.

Retail investors can open and maintain an RDG account with the RBI and trade in these securities. Individual investors can use the RDG account to invest in T-bills, coupon-bearing government bonds and state development loans through primary and secondary market transactions besides buying sovereign gold bonds.

The online registration process is user-friendly with a video KYC (know your customer) facility.

Also read: BPCL to spend $18.16 billion in oil, green energy over 5 years

The way ahead

Money market experts said the participation of retail investors on the RBI Retail Direct platform will increase in the coming days as rates are likely to remain attractive.

Gupta from Wint Wealth said the trend should continue since the base is still low at Rs 2,500 crore. As more and more investors become aware, the volumes on the portal will increase.

“The next three months are suitable for investors to lock in rates since the rates are expected to start decreasing in the next calendar year,” Gupta added.