English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI restores market trading hours to pre-pandemic timing

    The central bank had during the pandemic reduced market trading hours in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19. It gradually started to restore trading timings in a phased manner from November 09, 2020

    Moneycontrol News
    December 07, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 7 said it has decided to restore market trading hours to pre-pandemic timings, with effect from December 12.

    "It has now been decided to restore market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market as well as for rupee interest rate derivatives," the RBI said in a press release.

    ALSO READ: RBI's policy on expected lines, signal softening of rate hike intensity: Experts

    The central bank had during the pandemic reduced the market trading hours with effect from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Restoration of trading timings was started by the RBI in a phased manner from November 09, 2020 with the easing of pandemic-related constraints, and from April 18, 2022, the opening time for regulated market hours were restored to the pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 AM.

    RBI regulated markets and its revised timings:
    timing
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #market trading hours #money market #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Dec 7, 2022 05:36 pm