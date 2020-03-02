App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI prepares intervention plan for Yes Bank if fund raising is delayed: Report

The rescue methods that are being weighed include a sale of pooled assets to state-run lenders or, as the last resort selling a small stake to a public sector bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government are evaluating multiple options for Yes Bank, including an interim bailout, in case the lender's $2 billion capital raising plan is further delayed, Mint reported.

The rescue methods that are being weighed include a sale of pooled assets to state-run lenders or, as the last resort selling a small stake to a public sector bank (PSB), sources told the paper.

JC Flowers, Cerberus Capital Management and Hinduja Group are studying Yes Bank’s accounts for a potential investment, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A Yes Bank spokesperson told Mint that rumours of a delay in capital raising and intervention from PSBs are 'speculative and factually incorrect'.

While Yes Bank is hopeful of arranging the funds by March 14, there is a likelihood that a PSB will have to provide some relief temporarily if the lender’s negotiations with investors continue, the report said.

“The deadline of March 14 seems overly optimistic at the moment even though the potential investors remain engaged," a source told the paper.

Any investment by a state-run lender will have be passed to RBI or the government for approval, the article quotes a banker at a PSB as saying.

“Public sector banks are in the midst of cleaning their own books and would like to stay away from such purchases," the banker added.

In February, Yes Bank said it has received non-binding expression of interest (EoIs) from JC Flowers & Co, Tilden Park Capital Management, OHA (UK) (part of Oak Hill Advisors) and Silver Point Capital.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 09:14 am

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.